Pictet Asset Management SA Cuts Stock Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Pictet Asset Management SA reduced its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,421,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,991 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Toro were worth $241,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Toro by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,108,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,549,000 after purchasing an additional 269,779 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Toro by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,643,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,096,000 after acquiring an additional 53,444 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Toro by 18.7% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,028,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,634,000 after acquiring an additional 319,737 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Toro by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,471,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,313,000 after acquiring an additional 299,386 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Toro by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,447,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Toro alerts:

NYSE TTC traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.72. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $75.89 and a 52 week high of $115.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.50.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $932.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.07 million. Toro had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is 35.09%.

In other Toro news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $309,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TTC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.67.

About Toro (Get Rating)

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.