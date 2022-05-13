Pictet Asset Management SA Decreases Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Pictet Asset Management SA cut its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,624,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502,430 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 0.47% of Exelon worth $267,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Exelon by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,510,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,126,000 after buying an additional 2,467,292 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Exelon by 2,084.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,495,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,496 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Exelon by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,963,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,360 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,925,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,546,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,106,000 after purchasing an additional 823,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Exelon stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,318,038. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.05. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $50.71. The stock has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 50.94%.

In other Exelon news, Director William P. Bowers purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $196,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 3,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $175,714.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.17.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

