Pictet Asset Management SA Has $233.27 Million Holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,160,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 918,417 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 1.85% of GFL Environmental worth $233,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 72,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 25.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GFL traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.72. The stock had a trading volume of 184,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.72 and a 200-day moving average of $33.91. GFL Environmental Inc. has a one year low of $25.91 and a one year high of $43.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of -37.12 and a beta of 1.31.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a $0.012 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. This is a boost from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.94%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GFL. Raymond James increased their price target on GFL Environmental from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$55.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on GFL Environmental from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.95.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

