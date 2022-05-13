Pictet Asset Management SA Increases Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 89.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,672,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 791,859 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 1.25% of Extra Space Storage worth $379,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 148.1% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $357,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 180.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 235,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,609,000 after purchasing an additional 151,783 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,863,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 52,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXR traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $174.72. 885,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,550. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.85 and a twelve month high of $228.84. The company has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.45.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.35). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 50.76%. The company had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 97.40%.

In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth M. Woolley purchased 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $200.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,107,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,625 shares of company stock worth $2,314,085 in the last ninety days. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.13.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

