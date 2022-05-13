Pictet Asset Management SA Reduces Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Pictet Asset Management SA reduced its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,145,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 420,238 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 0.32% of Fiserv worth $222,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 10,935,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,469,000 after buying an additional 4,775,001 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 1,518.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,251,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,402 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 21.5% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,174,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $995,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,876 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $157,321,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $136,695,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.96.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $1,000,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 112,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.90 per share, for a total transaction of $10,683,367.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,147,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,723,942.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 612,575 shares of company stock worth $57,795,360. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV stock traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.18. 49,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,309,280. The company has a market capitalization of $62.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.91 and a 12-month high of $119.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.94.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

