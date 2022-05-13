Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 1,644,688 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Pictet Asset Management SA cut its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,737,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,644,688 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 0.22% of Gilead Sciences worth $198,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $756,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,366 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 42,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 43,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 9,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.93.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $211,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

GILD stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.74. 403,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,872,644. The company has a market cap of $77.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.19 and a 52 week high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 81.56%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

