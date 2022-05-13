Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 440,805 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Pictet Asset Management SA trimmed its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 582,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 440,805 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Linde were worth $202,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Linde by 450.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Linde by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,973,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $570,398,000 after purchasing an additional 289,664 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,922,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,151,000 after acquiring an additional 152,568 shares in the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its stake in Linde by 11.9% in the third quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 34,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Linde by 3.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen reduced their price target on Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $363.57.

In other news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $5.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $306.53. The stock had a trading volume of 60,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,150. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $267.51 and a twelve month high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $154.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $310.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Linde’s payout ratio is 60.31%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

