Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 92,147 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Pictet Asset Management SA reduced its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,650,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 92,147 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 0.43% of Marvell Technology worth $319,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $6,514,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 53,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 16,013 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,427,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,410,000 after acquiring an additional 690,369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MRVL. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Marvell Technology stock traded up $4.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.89. The stock had a trading volume of 495,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,984,698. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $40.79 and a one year high of $93.85. The stock has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.27.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. The company’s revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -44.44%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $2,172,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 45,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total transaction of $2,796,364.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 618,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,765,641.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,800 shares of company stock valued at $15,841,829 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

