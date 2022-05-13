Pictet Asset Management SA Trims Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Pictet Asset Management SA lessened its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,438,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274,122 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $398,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 571.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 963.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TER traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $101.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,823,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,816. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.64 and a 1-year high of $168.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. Teradyne had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The firm had revenue of $755.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TER shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.61.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

