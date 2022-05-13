Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. is an integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, ownership, management and development of commercial real estate properties. That includes properties that are under construction, newly constructed, or have operating histories. The Company is primarily focused on high-quality Class A office buildings located in major U.S. markets and leased primarily to high-credit quality tenants. Major markets include: Washington, D.C., greater Los Angeles, the New York metropolitan area, Boston and Chicago. Piedmont conducts business primarily through Piedmont Operating Partnership, LP; a Delaware limited partnership, as well as performing the management of its buildings through two wholly-owned subsidiaries, Piedmont Government Services, LLC and Piedmont Office Management, LLC. Piedmont OP owns a majority of its properties directly and a limited number through joint ventures with real estate limited partnerships with other third parties. “

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

PDM opened at $14.89 on Wednesday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $20.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.57.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $138.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.05 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 2.69%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, CAO Laura P. Moon sold 7,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $122,718.43. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,246.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn Gary Cohen bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $79,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 11,500 shares of company stock worth $183,525. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,721,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,086,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,537,000 after buying an additional 1,018,560 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,529,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,775,000 after purchasing an additional 635,689 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 963,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,705,000 after purchasing an additional 427,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,534,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,776,000 after purchasing an additional 416,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.