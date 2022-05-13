Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 147.01% and a negative return on equity of 97.46%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ PIRS traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.67. 1,023,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,896. The company has a market cap of $123.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.37. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $6.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 226.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,995 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 16,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 149.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 38,179 shares in the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

