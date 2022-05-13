Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $18.36

Shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.36 and traded as low as $15.00. Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $15.01, with a volume of 524,759 shares.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.36.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.1184 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th.

In other news, insider Julie Ann Meggers acquired 13,000 shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.76 per share, with a total value of $217,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth $76,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth $104,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 250.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

