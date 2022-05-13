Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys Shares of 256,175 Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 256,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $13,096,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Ventas as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,047,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,836,000 after acquiring an additional 258,377 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 74,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,143,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,464,000 after acquiring an additional 293,750 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 69,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $4,412,766.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $1,087,326.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,802 shares of company stock valued at $7,447,849 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on VTR. BMO Capital Markets raised Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ventas in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ventas from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ventas from $56.50 to $61.50 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Ventas from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ventas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.97.

Ventas stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.24. The stock had a trading volume of 17,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,975. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.44 and a 12 month high of $64.02. The company has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.41, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 1.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 461.55%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

