Pinebridge Investments L.P. Cuts Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,206 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $9,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 286.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR stock traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,068. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.82. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.68 and a twelve month high of $185.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 39.83%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 54.94%.

BR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.50.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

