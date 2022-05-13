Pinebridge Investments L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,738 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,881 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Tapestry worth $7,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. swisspartners Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter valued at about $3,858,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 346,406 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $14,064,000 after buying an additional 14,049 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 2,791.7% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 558,100 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $22,659,000 after buying an additional 538,800 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth about $3,050,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat purchased 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $197,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TPR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $67.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.19.

TPR stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.87. 77,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,738,731. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.57. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $48.01.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

