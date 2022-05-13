Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $12.69 Million Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 369,973 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,686 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $12,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RUN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 0.8% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,058 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Sunrun by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,417 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sunrun by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sunrun by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,050 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Sunrun by 8.5% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,415 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunrun alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on RUN shares. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Sunrun from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $57.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.79.

In other news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 5,089 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $116,588.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 231,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,303,710.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 21,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $676,518.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,748 shares of company stock worth $1,225,347. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RUN stock traded up $2.25 on Friday, hitting $20.19. 182,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,767,710. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.27 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.71 and a 200 day moving average of $33.59. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $60.60.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.38). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 8.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $495.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Profile (Get Rating)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.