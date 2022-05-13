Pinebridge Investments L.P. Increases Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 312,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,398 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned 0.18% of Brookfield Renewable worth $11,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BEPC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

BEPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of BEPC stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.88. 2,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,951. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.92 and a 200 day moving average of $37.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52-week low of $31.10 and a 52-week high of $45.43.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a negative return on equity of 8.45% and a negative net margin of 28.51%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

