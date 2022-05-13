Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 182,678 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 1,400.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,678 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $14,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 36,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 8,473 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 37,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 94,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after buying an additional 25,119 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 14,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 39,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 stock traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.93. The company had a trading volume of 25,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,204,509. The firm has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $96.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.17.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.52). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 64.11%.

PSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.86.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

