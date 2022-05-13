Pinebridge Investments L.P. Raises Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 101.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,719 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,617 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Darden Restaurants worth $12,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 9,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 79,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,998,000 after buying an additional 11,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 40,136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,046,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.22. 6,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,637. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.04 and a twelve month high of $164.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.67. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.32.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.16). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 55.42%.

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 1,925 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $129.01 per share, with a total value of $248,344.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $154.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.05.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

