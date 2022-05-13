Pinebridge Investments L.P. Raises Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $8,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 6,123 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,942,000 after acquiring an additional 65,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Snowflake by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 67,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,850,000 after acquiring an additional 36,444 shares in the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SNOW traded up $13.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.27. The stock had a trading volume of 124,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,815,835. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.75. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.01 and a 1 year high of $405.00.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $383.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.89 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNOW. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $367.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $435.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.89.

In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $166,635,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

