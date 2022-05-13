Pinebridge Investments L.P. Raises Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 219.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,794 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $10,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Hershey by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 137,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Hershey by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Hershey by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 284,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,126,000 after purchasing an additional 70,679 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Hershey by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hershey by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,318,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $1,123,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,827,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $33,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,700,958.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,012,785 shares of company stock valued at $206,164,591. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.40.

NYSE:HSY traded up $1.75 on Friday, reaching $224.28. The stock had a trading volume of 9,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,624. The company has a market cap of $340.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $217.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.26. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $167.10 and a 12-month high of $231.60.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 61.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.27%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

