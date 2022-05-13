Pinebridge Investments L.P. Reduces Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 78.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402,078 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $10,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Cerner by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CERN traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.02. 74,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,709,258. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of 47.34, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.87. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $69.08 and a 1-year high of $94.46.

Cerner ( NASDAQ:CERN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.02. Cerner had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 54.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cerner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $497,547.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $725,624.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

