Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 5,322 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,322 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $7,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 956.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Qorvo by 1,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QRVO traded up $3.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.37. 11,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,278,593. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $98.23 and a one year high of $201.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.41.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $113,462.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $225.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.09.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

