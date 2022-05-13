Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 652,816 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 492,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 652,816 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned 0.12% of Western Union worth $8,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Union in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Union in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Western Union by 3,208.6% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Western Union from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western Union in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.12.

Shares of WU traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.76. 41,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,865,406. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $25.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.20.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 269.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Union declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

