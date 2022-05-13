Pinkcoin (PINK) Price Hits $0.0005 on Exchanges

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 39.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. During the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 37.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $223,923.41 and $373.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.61 or 0.00195470 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006402 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002814 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000438 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00014899 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.37 or 0.00291388 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

Pinkcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 461,116,033 coins and its circulating supply is 435,855,597 coins. Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

