Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. is specialty manufacturer of electrical transmission and distribution equipment. The company provide solutions in the utility, industrial and commercial segments of the electrical transmission and distribution industry. It operates primarily in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey. “

PPSI has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Pioneer Power Solutions to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PPSI opened at $2.93 on Tuesday. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $14.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day moving average is $6.20.

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative return on equity of 14.81% and a negative net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Power Solutions will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pioneer Power Solutions by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Power Solutions by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Pioneer Power Solutions by 40,069.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 40,470 shares during the period. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services electric power systems, distributed energy resources, used and new power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

