Piper Sandler Lowers Unity Software (NYSE:U) Price Target to $55.00

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Piper Sandler from $145.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 56.74% from the company’s current price.

U has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Unity Software from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Unity Software from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Unity Software from $160.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.14.

Shares of U opened at $35.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 2.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.46. Unity Software has a 52 week low of $29.09 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $320.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.17 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 47.96% and a negative return on equity of 20.13%. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Unity Software will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 2,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.59, for a total transaction of $225,080.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,679,645.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Helgason sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $8,442,466.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,824 shares of company stock worth $10,026,399. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Unity Software in the first quarter worth about $225,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Unity Software by 25.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Unity Software during the first quarter valued at about $426,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Unity Software by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,428,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,158,000 after buying an additional 252,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter worth about $967,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

