Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Acquires 645 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 213.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 32,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,205,000 after buying an additional 6,709 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 120,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,954,000 after buying an additional 15,843 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 1,438.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after buying an additional 11,117 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Tredje AP fonden increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 18,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $261.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $395.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.06.

In other news, Director Patricia A. Watson purchased 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

ROK stock traded up $3.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $207.80. 13,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,690. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $259.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.09. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $197.10 and a 52 week high of $354.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.41.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.60). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

