Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Acquires 667 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $13,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,184,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,579,706,000 after acquiring an additional 78,709 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,442,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,481,000 after acquiring an additional 246,294 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,595,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,058,000 after purchasing an additional 197,553 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,551,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,883,000 after purchasing an additional 495,357 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,198,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,751,000 after purchasing an additional 34,803 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $80,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,671,301.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $1,228,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $1,759,245. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NDAQ shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $245.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.17.

Shares of NDAQ stock traded up $3.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.30. 12,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,950. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $170.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.75. The stock has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.22 and a 1 year high of $214.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $892.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.99%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

