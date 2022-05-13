Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Boosts Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 472,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,405 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. owned 0.06% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $18,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 211,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 55,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,760,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,415,000 after purchasing an additional 144,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 296,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,511,000 after purchasing an additional 19,640 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.37. The stock had a trading volume of 156,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,928,724. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.46. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $32.21 and a twelve month high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

