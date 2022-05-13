Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 35,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 12,619 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,863,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $850,000. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 31,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 7,499 shares during the period.

ESGV traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.63. 17,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,812. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.65. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.27 and a fifty-two week high of $88.85.

