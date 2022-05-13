Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Decreases Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $10,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 147.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 311,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,720,000 after purchasing an additional 185,628 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 655.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 190,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,724,000 after acquiring an additional 164,856 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,473,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,112,166,000 after acquiring an additional 141,444 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,165,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $633,138,000 after acquiring an additional 109,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 627.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 120,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,326,000 after acquiring an additional 103,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 16,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $2,971,205.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,848.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.74, for a total value of $461,388.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,703.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,555 shares of company stock valued at $5,951,385 in the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TRV traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $173.23. 28,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,471,090. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.44 and a twelve month high of $187.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.53.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.28%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James upgraded Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.64.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

