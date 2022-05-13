Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Decreases Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lessened its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories comprises about 0.9% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $20,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $663.67.

NASDAQ IDXX traded up $18.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $366.01. The company had a trading volume of 13,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,882. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $330.66 and a fifty-two week high of $706.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $490.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $547.46. The firm has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.10.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 103.70% and a net margin of 22.43%. The firm had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total transaction of $127,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

