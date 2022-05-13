Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 108,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up about 1.0% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $22,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,479 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 8,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 6,818 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.14.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

HON stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $193.07. The stock had a trading volume of 78,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,745,068. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $193.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.42 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The stock has a market cap of $131.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

About Honeywell International (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.