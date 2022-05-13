Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $26.03 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises about 1.2% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $26,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in Zoetis by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 42,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total transaction of $405,855.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $6,149,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,622 shares of company stock valued at $9,995,351. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $3.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $166.86. The stock had a trading volume of 23,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264,664. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.27 and a twelve month high of $249.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $184.85 and its 200 day moving average is $203.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

ZTS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.29.

Zoetis Profile (Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.