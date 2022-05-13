Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Invests $126,000 in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,740,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,050,152,000 after buying an additional 32,212 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,342,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $812,608,000 after buying an additional 404,567 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,203,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $759,925,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,174,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $710,883,000 after buying an additional 19,591 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,018,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $616,348,000 after buying an additional 130,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $5.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $639.19. The stock had a trading volume of 7,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,404. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $677.97 and its 200 day moving average is $644.65. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $492.13 and a one year high of $747.42.
In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $692.81, for a total transaction of $69,281.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,437,192.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 6,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.99, for a total transaction of $4,163,466.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,559 shares of company stock worth $30,297,368. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.
REGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $632.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $724.63.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.
