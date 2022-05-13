Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Invests $126,000 in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,740,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,050,152,000 after buying an additional 32,212 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,342,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $812,608,000 after buying an additional 404,567 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,203,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $759,925,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,174,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $710,883,000 after buying an additional 19,591 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,018,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $616,348,000 after buying an additional 130,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $5.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $639.19. The stock had a trading volume of 7,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,404. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $677.97 and its 200 day moving average is $644.65. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $492.13 and a one year high of $747.42.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.37 by $2.12. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $692.81, for a total transaction of $69,281.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,437,192.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 6,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.99, for a total transaction of $4,163,466.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,559 shares of company stock worth $30,297,368. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $632.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $724.63.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

