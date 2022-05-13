Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Purchases 2,037 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,292 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $17,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH traded up $4.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $483.65. The stock had a trading volume of 36,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,997,181. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $511.14 and its 200 day moving average is $484.25. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $383.12 and a twelve month high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.83.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

In related news, Director Paul R. Garcia purchased 2,146 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.14, for a total value of $2,044,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,776,840 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNH. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $550.17.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

