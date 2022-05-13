Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Raises Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 148.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

NYSE OTIS traded up $2.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,235. The firm has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.88. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $71.07 and a twelve month high of $92.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.25.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OTIS. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.31.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.