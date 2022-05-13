Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Raises Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $12,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APD traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $233.47. 14,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,050. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $239.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APD. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.86.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

