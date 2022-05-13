Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Sells 1,484 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,025,000 after buying an additional 168,802 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 44,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,805,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $711,000. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

CASY stock traded up $3.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $207.56. 1,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,644. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.99. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.82 and a 12 month high of $229.18.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.26. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CASY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.70.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.