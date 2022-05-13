Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.56

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.56 and traded as low as C$12.37. Pizza Pizza Royalty shares last traded at C$12.55, with a volume of 99,710 shares traded.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$391.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03.

Pizza Pizza Royalty ( TSE:PZA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$137.73 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This is an increase from Pizza Pizza Royalty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Pizza Pizza Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.79%.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Company Profile (TSE:PZA)

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also distributes food. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 727 restaurants in the royalty pool. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp.

