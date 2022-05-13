Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.44 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Planet Fitness updated its FY22 guidance to ~$1.52-1.53 EPS.
Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $70.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.75. Planet Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $67.39 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.16, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.16.
PLNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Planet Fitness from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.17.
About Planet Fitness (Get Rating)
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
