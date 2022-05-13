Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PLYA. Truist Financial raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.55.
NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $8.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 63.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.68. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $9.81.
In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.49, for a total transaction of $764,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Maria M. Miller acquired 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $49,770.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,900. 6.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at $97,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.
Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)
Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA)
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.