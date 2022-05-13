Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PLYA. Truist Financial raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.55.

NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $8.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 63.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.68. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $9.81.

Playa Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:PLYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $219.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.76 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 0.64%. The company’s revenue was up 182.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.49, for a total transaction of $764,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Maria M. Miller acquired 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $49,770.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,900. 6.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at $97,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

