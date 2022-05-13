PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLDT Inc. offers telecommunications services. Its operating segment consists of Wireless, Fixed Line and Others. Wireless segment provides cellular, wireless broadband and other services, and digital platforms and mobile financial services. Fixed Line segment provides local exchange, international long distance, national long distance, data and other network and miscellaneous services. It offers postpaid and prepaid fixed line services. PLDT, Inc., formerly known as Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company, is based in Makati City, the Philippines. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PLDT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company.

PHI stock opened at $36.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.38 and a 200-day moving average of $35.16. PLDT has a 12-month low of $23.71 and a 12-month high of $38.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.22.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that PLDT will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.8117 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. PLDT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHI. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in PLDT by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of PLDT by 1,869.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of PLDT during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLDT during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PLDT by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 6,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 2.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PLDT

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

