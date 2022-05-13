PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PBTHF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PBTHF. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PointsBet in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PointsBet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PointsBet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of PointsBet stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $1.70. The stock had a trading volume of 6,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,648. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.04. PointsBet has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $10.95.

PointsBet Holdings Limited provides sports, racing, and iGaming betting products and services through its cloud-based technology platform in Australia and New Jersey. The company operates through Australian Trading, Technology, and United States segments. It also engages in the provision of gaming support, pari-mutuel advanced deposit wagering, and business-to-business services, as well as in the retail sports betting and software development activities.

