PolkaDomain (NAME) Trading 32.9% Lower Over Last Week

PolkaDomain (NAME) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. One PolkaDomain coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000340 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PolkaDomain has a total market cap of $327,283.69 and $1,216.00 worth of PolkaDomain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PolkaDomain has traded down 32.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003259 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.68 or 0.00542305 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 150.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 41.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00037538 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60,679.22 or 1.98611575 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004599 BTC.

About PolkaDomain

PolkaDomain’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,137,120 coins. PolkaDomain’s official Twitter account is @polkadomain

PolkaDomain Coin Trading

