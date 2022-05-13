Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Pollard Banknote stock opened at C$19.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$33.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$524.09 million and a PE ratio of 26.67. Pollard Banknote has a 52 week low of C$18.94 and a 52 week high of C$63.60.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$116.50 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Pollard Banknote will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PBL. Raymond James lowered their target price on Pollard Banknote from C$51.50 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$48.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$46.50 to C$35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and eGaming Systems. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

