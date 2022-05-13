Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) PT Lowered to C$29.00 at Raymond James

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$47.00 to C$29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PBL. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$46.50 to C$35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$48.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of TSE PBL traded up C$1.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$21.10. 14,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,531. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$33.47. The stock has a market cap of C$567.97 million and a P/E ratio of 28.90. Pollard Banknote has a one year low of C$18.94 and a one year high of C$63.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.64.

Pollard Banknote ( TSE:PBL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$116.50 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pollard Banknote will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and eGaming Systems. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

