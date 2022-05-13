Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $20.00

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$20.00 and last traded at C$20.22, with a volume of 4308 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.12.

PBL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$48.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$46.50 to C$35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$51.50 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.64. The firm has a market cap of C$524.09 million and a P/E ratio of 26.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$23.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$33.47.

Pollard Banknote ( TSE:PBL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$116.50 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Pollard Banknote Limited will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Pollard Banknote’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.92%.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and eGaming Systems. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

