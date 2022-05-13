PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Rating) (TSE:POM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.79. PolyMet Mining shares last traded at $2.63, with a volume of 131,043 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $279.05 million, a P/E ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Rating) (TSE:POM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PolyMet Mining by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PolyMet Mining by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,403,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 14,789 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in PolyMet Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in PolyMet Mining by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 21,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in PolyMet Mining by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 18,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

