PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Rating) (TSE:POM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.79. PolyMet Mining shares last traded at $2.63, with a volume of 131,043 shares.
The company has a market capitalization of $279.05 million, a P/E ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Rating) (TSE:POM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.
About PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM)
PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.
